Brac Bank signs agreement with Jiban Bima Corporation to collect insurance premium through bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:01 pm

Related News

Brac Bank signs agreement with Jiban Bima Corporation to collect insurance premium through bKash

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has signed an agreement with the country's sole state-owned life insurance entity, Jiban Bima Corporation (JBC), to collect insurance premiums through Brac Bank's various physical and digital channels along with the bank's subsidiary, bKash.

Under the arrangement, the JBC policy-holders across the country can now pay insurance premiums through bKash app and USSD code *247#, said a press release.

In addition, JBC can collect the premium from its policy holder's bank account through the 'Direct Debit Pull' service of Brac bank. The arrangement enables JBC with real-time accounts reconciliation as Brac Bank and bKash have established API connectivity with JBC's central accounts management system.

bKash and 'Direct Debit Pull' solutions were launched at a ceremony at The Westin, Dhaka on 15 June. Other solutions under this arrangement, such as Brac Bank's Agent Banking, Branch/Sub-Branch Network, Payment Gateway and Mobile App 'Astha" will soon become available.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, was the chief guest. Md Asadul Islam, chairman (former senior secretary), Jiban Bima Corporation, was present as the special guest.

Md Saiful Islam, managing director (additional secretary), Jiban Bima Corporation, Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, Brac Bank, Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), chief external & corporate affairs officer, bKash Limited, and Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking, Brac Bank, were also present at the event.

About the partnership, Selim RF Hussain, managing director of Brac Bank, said, "Over last couple of years Brac Bank has enhanced its Transaction Banking capacity by developing various value-adding collection and payment solutions, especially for the insurance industry. Our partnership with Jiban Bima Corporation will greatly benefit the valued customers as they can pay their premiums from anywhere anytime. The customers do not have to visit JBC office anymore to deposit the premium, rather they can use an app to pay with just a few clicks. We thank JBC for making Brac Bank, and its subsidiary bKash Limited a partner of the digital initiative that is aligned with the government's vision of Digital Bangladesh. As a customer-centric bank, Brac Bank always explores new ways to provide a delightful customer experience."

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, said, "In the insurance sector, the most important thing is to establish trust among the customers. Through this initiative of Brac Bank, Jiban Bima Corporation and bKash, the customers will be benefited as there will be opportunity to pay premium anytime from anywhere. This is a boon of digitalisation. I hope this joint initiative will facilitate people to enjoy insurance service more safely and conveniently."

Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), chief external & corporate affairs officer of bKash, said, "We are glad to partner with the government owned largest insurance service provider Jiban Bima Corporation, in collaboration with Brac Bank. The opportunity for policy-holders to deposit their premiums through bKash from anywhere during any time of the day or night will increase convenience and bring more dynamism in the insurance industry. bKash, as a compliant organisation, will extend all its support to make insurance more popular among its 62 million customers."

BRAC Bank / Bkash / insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

9h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

10h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

13h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

2h | Videos
Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

2h | Videos
Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

2h | Videos
Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh