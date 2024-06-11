Brac Bank signs agreement with Berger Paints to collect share subscription money of rights offering

BRAC Bank and Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd have signed a banker to the issue services agreement.

Under this agreement, BRAC Bank PLC will collect share subscription money against the upcoming rights offering of Berger Paints Bangladesh through the bank's nominated branches, reads a press release.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of BRAC Bank PLC; and Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd recently signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Berger House, Dhaka.

Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, FCA, group CFO & director; Mohammad Golam Mostofa, chief finance controller; Asif Mahmud Taiseer, head Treasury Management of Berger Paints Bangladesh; and AKM Faisal Halim, head of Transaction Banking of BRAC Bank; were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of both the organisations.