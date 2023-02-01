Brac Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund

01 February, 2023, 01:05 pm
Brac Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund

01 February, 2023, 01:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to avail Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF), said a press release. 

A Tk10,000 crore EFPF fund was formed by BB for exporters to continue developing and expanding export-oriented industries.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder formally handed over the agreement document to Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain at a ceremony at Bangladesh Bank on Monday (30 January). Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser, Director of Banking Regulations and Policy Department Maqsuda Begum, and senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and participatory banks were present.

 

