TBS Report 
09 December, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 08:42 pm

BRAC Bank serves 10 lakh SME customers

BRAC Bank has achieved a milestone of serving 10 lakh SME customers, an unprecedented accomplishment in the industry. 

In fulfilling the entrepreneurial dreams of the customers, the bank has disbursed SME loans worth Tk1 lakh crore to grassroots entrepreneurs across Bangladesh in 21 years of its operations, said a press release. 

The bank organised a celebratory ceremony at its head office on Wednesday (7 December) where all regional and SME Unit Office's employees joined virtually. 

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain, DMD and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen and senior management officials joined the celebration. 

On this achievement, Selim RF Hussain said: "The success of BRAC Bank in SME Banking lies in the vision of the bank's board, especially our founder chairman Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, who envisioned bringing the unbanked 'missing middle' through this inclusive banking model. Good governance and a customer-centric business model were key to institutionalizing SME Banking and making it financially viable. Our vibrant culture within the organization and passionate and dedicated people drive the business to the pinnacle."

As part of the celebration, BRAC Bank is organising a countrywide roadshow where all 187 branches and 460 SME unit offices will participate to engage with the customers and express thankfulness to them. 

As a part of the activation, BRAC Bank's DMD and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen along with more than 200 members of the SME team and adjacent cluster heads had a discussion session with the shop owners of Dhaka New Market. 

BRAC bank's SME dedicated 3,000 relationship officers visited their adjacent markets to show their gratefulness to the SMEs.   
 

