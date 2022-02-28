BRAC Bank to serve CDIP employees

BRAC Bank to serve CDIP employees

The employees Center for Development Innovation and Practices (CDIP) will enjoy the facility of opening salary accounts and a host of other benefits offered by BRAC Bank.

BRAC Bank signed an employee banking agreement with CDIP on 22 February, read a press release.  

CDIP, a renowned NGO, works for socio-economic development of the disadvantaged people, and is a valued MFI customer of BRAC Bank.

Md Mahiul Islam, head of retail banking at BRAC Bank; and Mifta Naim Huda, executive director of CDIP; signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Khondker Emdadul Haq, head of employee banking; Tapos Kumar Roy, head of agricultural finance and MFI Finance; Nakib Zaman, regional head of Barisal and Dhaka west region; and Md Ruhul Bari, area head of Barisal and Dhaka west region of BRAC Bank and SA Ahad, FCMA, Director of finance and operations; Mohd Abdul Kadir Sarkar, additional director; and AKM Shamsur Rahman, general manager of CDIP, were present at the signing ceremony.

 

