BRAC Bank secures Bancassurance business approval from Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

Press Release
30 January, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 05:19 pm

Mohammad Ashfaqur Rahman, additional director, Banking Regulation & Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Mahbubur Rahman, Chief Bancassurance Officer, BRAC Bank PLC, were present.

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank PLC has secured approval for Bancassurance Business from Bangladesh Bank.

Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Director, Banking Regulation & Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank, handed over the approval document to Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director, BRAC Bank PLC, at Bangladesh Bank Head Office in Dhaka on January 28, 2024.

Mohammad Ashfaqur Rahman, Additional Director, Banking Regulation & Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Mahbubur Rahman, Chief Bancassurance Officer, BRAC Bank PLC, were present.

BRAC Bank will arrange Training Courses on Bancassurance for its officials under tutelage of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority and Bangladesh Insurance Academy. As per regulatory approval, BRAC Bank will start selling insurance products soon to its valued customers.

