BRAC Bank screens 'Chironjib Mujib' for coworkers

Corporates

Press Release
17 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 04:28 pm

BRAC Bank screens 'Chironjib Mujib' for coworkers

Press Release
17 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 04:28 pm
BRAC Bank screens &#039;Chironjib Mujib&#039; for coworkers

BRAC Bank organized an exclusive screening of the film "Chironjib Mujib",  based on "The Unfinished Memoirs" by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation.

On 4 June 2023, the bank's coworkers gathered at the head office in Dhaka to enjoy the full-length movie, reads a press release. 

Among the distinguished guests present at the screening were Selim R. F. Hussain, the managing director and CEO of the bank, Liton Haider, the film producer; and other senior management officials.

"Chironjib Mujib" is a biopic that portrays the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from 1949 to 1952, focusing on his struggles during the Bangla language movement. The film is directed by Nazrul Islam, who is known for being the scriptwriter

of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Selim R. F. Hussain expressed his thoughts during the film's screening, stating, "This film sheds light on a lesser-known chapter of Bangabandhu's life. Through this movie, the people of our country will become acquainted with the life story, deep love for the people, and the nation of the Father of the Nation. We thank the filmmakers for dedicating this show to our valued coworkers at the bank."

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

3h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

8h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

9h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

21h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000