BRAC Bank screens 'Chironjib Mujib' for coworkers

BRAC Bank organized an exclusive screening of the film "Chironjib Mujib", based on "The Unfinished Memoirs" by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation.

On 4 June 2023, the bank's coworkers gathered at the head office in Dhaka to enjoy the full-length movie, reads a press release.

Among the distinguished guests present at the screening were Selim R. F. Hussain, the managing director and CEO of the bank, Liton Haider, the film producer; and other senior management officials.

"Chironjib Mujib" is a biopic that portrays the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from 1949 to 1952, focusing on his struggles during the Bangla language movement. The film is directed by Nazrul Islam, who is known for being the scriptwriter

of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Selim R. F. Hussain expressed his thoughts during the film's screening, stating, "This film sheds light on a lesser-known chapter of Bangabandhu's life. Through this movie, the people of our country will become acquainted with the life story, deep love for the people, and the nation of the Father of the Nation. We thank the filmmakers for dedicating this show to our valued coworkers at the bank."