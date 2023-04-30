Brac Bank screens adventure film for underprivileged children

Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank's latest initiative has brought joy and happiness to underprivileged children in the community by sponsoring a complimentary screening of the newly released adventure movie, 'Adventure of Sundarban'.

A total of 100 children could enjoy the movie at Joy Cinema Hall in Keraniganj. The film is based on the famous novel, 'Ratuler Raat Ratuler Din' by renowned writer Muhammad Zafar Iqbal. This isn't the first time the writer's works have been adapted into movies, with famous children's films like 'Dipu Number 2' and 'Amar Bondhu Rashed' also adaptations of his books, reads a press release.

Partnering with Bongo, which released the full-length feature film, Brac Bank sponsored one show, the 'Adventure of Sundarban', for the less fortunate children of society who hardly get the chance to experience entertainment amid the hardships of life.

'Adventure of Sundarban' is a government-sponsored film that marks Abu Raihan Jewel's directorial debut. The movie, set in the largest mangroves forest in the world, Sundarban, follows a group of young people on an adventurous journey. They face many challenges, including dangerous people, but they never give up and show the utmost courage to fight back, reads the release.