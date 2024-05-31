BRAC Bank relocates Gulistan branch to spacious premises

31 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
BRAC Bank relocates Gulistan branch to spacious premises

BRAC Bank has relocated its Gulistan Branch to a spacious new premises.

At its spacious new location in this commercially important place, the branch will be able to provide best-in-class customer service to valued customers. This relocation signifies BRAC Bank's commitment to continuously elevating its customer service standards using modern infrastructure and amenities.

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at Mahmud Tower, Holding No: 19, 19/1 North South Road, Siddique Bazar, Gulistan, in Dhaka on April 30, 2024. Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Branch Distribution Network at BRAC Bank, attended the inauguration ceremony.

AKM Tareq and Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Senior Zonal Heads, and senior bank officials were also present.

On this occasion, Selim RF Hussain, said: "As a member of the larger BRAC family, BRAC Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. BRAC Bank's best-in-class services will bring new propositions to individual customers and business clients in this financially important area as their partner in prosperity."

"With our presence in the trade and commerce centre, the customers will enjoy the most modern online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we promise a 'delightful customer experience' for the neighbourhood's people. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added.

With 187 branches, 45 sub-branches, 330 ATMs, 456 SME Unit Offices, and 1,080 Agent Banking Outlets, BRAC Bank stands tall as one of Bangladesh's most expansive banking networks.

