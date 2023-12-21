BRAC Bank reinforces its market position with trust and reliability

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has initiated a brand campaign emphasizing its unwavering dedication to trustworthiness. The campaign, "You Can Trust BRAC Bank with Your Deposit," showcases the bank's core strengths that assure customers of their complete reliability in handling deposits.

A scheduled private commercial bank from the house of the world's largest NGO, BRAC, BRAC Bank stands for the trust and reliability of the people of the country right from its inception.

Over the last couple of years, the bank consistently grew its business in deposits and loan portfolio in significant volume despite challenging market scenarios. Even during difficult times, the bank's growth in key performance indicators speaks of customer trust and confidence in the bank.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the bank had an 18.5% rise in its standalone loan portfolio and a 20.3% increase in customer deposits compared to December 2022, in line with its long-term growth strategy and reflecting strong customer confidence.

Over the years, the bank has maintained Earnings per share (EPS), Net Asset Value (NAV) per share, Return on equity (RoE), Return on assets (RoA), Non-Performing Loan (NPL), Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) well above industry average showing its financial strength and stability.

BRAC Bank has firmly established itself as a leading financial institution in Bangladesh. Its superior performance indicators in the Bangladesh banking sector are reflected in the highest market capitalization, the highest international investor shareholding in the local banking sector, and the highest bank credit rating of all banks in the Country from both international rating agencies, S&P and Moody's. BRAC Bank leads the local banking industry in nearly all financial metrics and is a benchmark for corporate governance and values-based banking.

The bank has also invested significantly in digital banking infrastructure, bringing delights and convenience to the customers, enabling 24/7 banking from anywhere. The digital super app 'Astha' and the internet banking platform for corporate clients 'CORPNet' and a host of digital solutions manifest the bank's digital capabilities, which are unmatched in the banking industry. With 187 branches, 36 Sub-Branches, 1,040 Agent Banking Outlets, 329 ATMs and 68 RCDM, BRAC Bank stands tall as one of Bangladesh's most expansive banking networks in Bangladesh.

About the bank's emphasis on customer trust, Managing Director & CEO, Selim R. F. Hussain, said: "BRAC Bank has already made its mark in the country's banking arena through world-class products and services, consistent financial results, good governance, compliance, ethics, transparency and values-based banking. Together with a professionally renowned Board and talented team, we are determined to take BRAC Bank to the next level, achieving exponential growth in market share while continuing to raise the flag of trust and ethics high, as envisioned by our visionary founder, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed."