Brac Bank to recruit 500 female sales officials

Brac Bank has planned to recruit 500 female sales officials who will provide dedicated banking services to women entrepreneurs.

The bank announced the plan on the occasion of International Women's Day. In the first batch, the bank has already onboarded 26 women to drive sales across different offices in the country. The bank will expand this all-female team across Bangladesh.

Brac Bank has set this unique example on the eve of International Women's Day by appointing an all-women sales team. This move challenges the norm of women being rare in challenging sales roles, especially in the banking sector.

The bank's commitment to diversity, inclusion and women's empowerment is evident in this recruitment of all-women sales team.

Photo: Courtesy

This appointment will empower the women recruits and add to the bank's 2,600 field-level sales officials who play a facilitating role in the country's socio-economic development. The induction ceremony was held on March 5, 2023, at the bank's head office in Dhaka, where the Director, Meheriar M. Hasan, was the chief guest, and other senior officials, Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain, were present.

Selim RF Hussain, commented on this initiative, stating that Brac Bank believes in the potential of every woman in society and that this recruitment will put women in unconventional and frontline roles not only in Brac Bank but also in the banking industry as a whole. The bank will invest significantly in capacity building and professional development through various training programs to help them progress on the career ladder and realize their full potential.

This initiative aligns with the bank's target to have 30% of its total workforce as female, and it sets a precedence and drives a culture of change in the banking industry.