BRAC Bank recognises top-performing women leaders in distribution network

BRAC Bank has recognised top-performing female officials of its distribution network.

At a celebration styled 'Women Warriors', Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, BRAC Bank, along with other senior officials, handed over awards to the Branches' female officials of the bank, who contributed significantly to the bank's business growth in 2023, reads a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of branches, BRAC Bank, attended the ceremony.

Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal head; A.K.M.Tareq, senior zonal head; Ali Talukder, head of branch digital transformation, regional heads and other senior officials of Distribution Network were present at the ceremony on 16 January.

Female leaders in key frontline roles play a significant part in the bank's rapid business growth. As a people-centric organisation, BRAC Bank provides a conducive workplace environment and capacity-building opportunity to help women achieve fast-track career progression and professional success.

While recognising the women officials, Selim RF Hussain, commented, "Our female colleagues in frontline roles are performing exceptionally well in generating business. And their business performance in 2023 was nothing but extraordinary. This recognition is a testament that we are with them as they aim higher in their profession. We will provide a capacity-building opportunity to up-skill them so that they can realize their full potential. Being a company fostering diversity and inclusivity, the bank strives to absorb more women into senior leadership roles."