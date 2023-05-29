Brac Bank recognised as 'SDG Brand Champion' for women's empowerment and inclusion efforts

Brac Bank has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the SDG Brand Champion Awards, acknowledging its exceptional initiatives in fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These awards were introduced by the Bangladesh Brand Forum as a groundbreaking recognition programme in sustainability practices. Among the nine categories, Brac Bank emerged victorious in two: 'women's empowerment' and 'equity, diversity, and inclusion', commending its remarkable efforts, said a press release.

The SDG Brand Champion Awards, designed to commend and celebrate brands in Bangladesh for their outstanding contributions towards the United Nations SDGs, held its award ceremony at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel on 26 May. During this event, the bank's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) & Head of Corporate Banking, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD & Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen, DMD & Head of Treasury & FIs, Md Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, Head of Communications Ekram Kabir, and Head of Women Banking 'TARA,' Mehruba Reza, received the awards.

Brac Bank took the lead in providing comprehensive and dedicated banking services for women through its initiative called 'TARA' in 2027. This initiative now caters to over two lakh women from diverse backgrounds, including housewives, students, entrepreneurs, rural women, and senior citizens. 'TARA' is a platform that empowers, inspires, and connects women throughout Bangladesh, addressing their financial and lifestyle needs with tailored solutions. More than just a banking proposition, 'TARA' aims to unlock the potential of every woman in Bangladesh, reads the release.

Another initiative by Brac Bank involved creating employment opportunities within the bank for transgender and individuals with physical disabilities, marking the bank as the first in the industry to do so. Acknowledging the unique life journeys beyond traditional gender paradigms, the bank actively works to establish equitable processes and policies that provide opportunities for all individuals to thrive.

Expressing his gratitude for the awards, Selim RF Hussain, the MD & CEO of Brac Bank, said, "As a value-based organisation, Brac Bank firmly believes in 'leaving no one behind.' We are committed to improving people's lives through pro-people, pro-planet, and pro-prosperity business and social interventions. Our sincere efforts to fulfil the UN SDGs as a market operator in the banking and financial sector have been recognized, and we are honoured by this distinction. These awards will further inspire us to pursue the national SDG targets and contribute even more sustainable national development."