BRAC Bank reading cafés discuss Anisul Hoque's 'Kokhono Amar Maakey'

BRAC Bank's Reading Cafés in Dhaka headquarters and Chuadanga recently held month-long reading and discussion sessions on Anisul Hoque's novel 'Kokhono Amar Maakey.'

The book, a poignant narrative about a woman violated during the liberation war of 1971 and her subsequent life, sparked deep conversations among the members.

The discussants delved into the author's storytelling abilities, characterization, narrative style, and the broader context of his literary contributions. Referencing his previous works, they also examined the intricacies of his writing craft and the thematic depth of 'Kokhono Amar Maakey.'

Anisul Hoque attended the Dhaka session, engaging attentively with the participants' analyses. His presence added a different dimension to the discussion, as he listened to each critique and interpretation with focused interest.

Following the discussion, Anisul Hoque responded to questions from the BRAC Bank readers. He expressed his deep admiration, saying, "I have never heard that banking professionals, or corporate professionals for that matter, read a book every month and discuss them; this is exemplary in Bangladesh." His words of appreciation made the audience feel recognized and valued.

At the same time, BRAC Bank's Chuadanga Reading Café hosted its inaugural book discussion session, also focusing on 'Kokhono Amar Maakey.' This event launched Chuadanga Reading Café's book club, setting a promising precedent for future literary engagements.

For the upcoming month, BRAC Bank's Dhaka Reading Café members will read and discuss 'Masnad' – a historical novel by Mostaque Sharif. At the same time, the Chuadanga Reading Café will explore 'Badshah Namdar' by Humayun Ahmed