BRAC Bank reading cafés discuss Anisul Hoque's 'Kokhono Amar Maakey'

Corporates

Press Release
25 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 06:11 pm

BRAC Bank reading cafés discuss Anisul Hoque's 'Kokhono Amar Maakey'

The book, a poignant narrative about a woman violated during the liberation war of 1971 and her subsequent life, sparked deep conversations among the members.

Press Release
25 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 06:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank's Reading Cafés in Dhaka headquarters and Chuadanga recently held month-long reading and discussion sessions on Anisul Hoque's novel 'Kokhono Amar Maakey.' 

The book, a poignant narrative about a woman violated during the liberation war of 1971 and her subsequent life, sparked deep conversations among the members.

The discussants delved into the author's storytelling abilities, characterization, narrative style, and the broader context of his literary contributions. Referencing his previous works, they also examined the intricacies of his writing craft and the thematic depth of 'Kokhono Amar Maakey.'

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Anisul Hoque attended the Dhaka session, engaging attentively with the participants' analyses. His presence added a different dimension to the discussion, as he listened to each critique and interpretation with focused interest.

Following the discussion, Anisul Hoque responded to questions from the BRAC Bank readers. He expressed his deep admiration, saying, "I have never heard that banking professionals, or corporate professionals for that matter, read a book every month and discuss them; this is exemplary in Bangladesh." His words of appreciation made the audience feel recognized and valued.

At the same time, BRAC Bank's Chuadanga Reading Café hosted its inaugural book discussion session, also focusing on 'Kokhono Amar Maakey.' This event launched Chuadanga Reading Café's book club, setting a promising precedent for future literary engagements.

For the upcoming month, BRAC Bank's Dhaka Reading Café members will read and discuss 'Masnad' – a historical novel by Mostaque Sharif. At the same time, the Chuadanga Reading Café will explore 'Badshah Namdar' by Humayun Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos