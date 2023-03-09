BRAC Bank Reading Cafe discusses Shankar's 'Chowrangi'

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 02:49 pm

BRAC Bank Reading Cafe discusses Shankar's 'Chowrangi'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank Reading Cafe members discussed the famous novel Chowrangi by acclaimed author Shankar on 5 March.

This was the second gathering of the members of this reading circle, formed by a group of book enthusiasts within the organisation who wanted to promote a love of literature and encourage collaboration and critical thinking among their coworkers, a press release reads.

According to Selim RF Hussain, the Managing Director and CEO of the bank, this initiative will provide individuals with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of different perspectives and ideas, as well as promote intellectual curiosity.

BRAC Bank Reading Cafe members meet monthly to discuss a chosen book; in their next gathering, scheduled for April, they will delve into Bangladeshi author Ahmed Sofa's novel Alatchakra, which centres on the country's liberation war.

