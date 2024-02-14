BRAC Bank Reading Café discusses Serajul Islam Choudhury's essays

BRAC Bank's Reading Café hosted a discussion on the collection of essays by the distinguished educationist and author Dr. Serajul Islam Choudhury titled 'Best Essays'.

The event, which took place at the bank's head office in Dhaka on January 28, 2024 was graced by Dr. Choudhury, offering a unique opportunity for dialogue between the author and the bank's coworkers.

The discussion revolved around Dr. Choudhury's 26 compelling essays that delve into themes of Bengaliness and nationalism, state and politics, language and the war of liberation, education and society, and literature and culture. Participants exchanged thoughts and insights, deeply engaging with the material and the author's perspectives on these critical issues.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain initiated the session with a welcome speech, highlighting the bank's commitment to promoting reading as a means of gaining knowledge and analytical skills and contributing to the overall wellness of its coworkers. "We encourage reading not just for acquiring knowledge but as a pathway to understanding, wellness, and personal growth among our co-workers," he stated.

In response to the participants' questions, Dr. Choudhury shared insights into his writing life and philosophy. He admired the banking professionals' keen interest in literature and analytical reading approach.

Looking ahead, the BRAC Bank Reading Café is set to explore 'Pratishwar', a diverse collection of short stories, poems, essays, travelogues, and satires penned by the coworkers of BRAC Bank. The members will gather at the end of February to discuss the book.

BRAC Bank's Reading Café is a testament to the institution's dedication to nurturing a holistic and intellectually stimulating work environment. By bridging the gap between the financial industry and the literary world, BRAC Bank aims to inspire a more enlightened, thoughtful, and well-rounded community of professionals.