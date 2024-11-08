BRAC Bank Reading Café discusses Orwell’s book ‘1984’

The BRAC Bank Reading Café members recently delved into George Orwell's iconic novel '1984', discussing its compelling narrative and the powerful critique it offers on totalitarian regimes.

While members noted the story's initially slow pace, they agreed that, as it unfolds, '1984' becomes an absorbing and intense read.

The discussion centred on Orwell's portrayal of life under a dictatorial regime that controls every aspect of citizens' lives without a clearly defined face or leader. The Reading Café participants reflected on Orwell's depiction of surveillance, censorship, and the manipulation of truth and saw clear parallels to similar issues across many societies today.

"Orwell's '1984' presents a harsh view of a world without freedom and the oppression of individuality," the discussants observed. They acknowledged that the novel's challenging content requires readers to confront unsettling realities about power and human rights, yet everyone at the Reading Café savoured the book's insights.

Commenting on the event, Selim R.F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said, "Through literature like Orwell's '1984', our Reading Café explores significant social themes, inspiring our members to think critically about freedom and societal values. Reading such profound works is invaluable for personal and intellectual growth."

Following this impactful session, the Reading Café members will read Mahrin Ferdous's 'Origamir Gulokdhadhay', a collection of short stories, continuing their journey of exploring complex themes through diverse literary voices.