BRAC Bank Reading Café discusses 'Manusher Mangsher Restora' by Mojaffor Hossain

The BRAC Bank Reading Café members gathered to discuss the thought-provoking collection of short stories, 'Manusher Mangsher Restora,' written by renowned storyteller Mojaffor Hossain.

The book, which was read by the group in May, inspired an engaging and profound discussion, reads a press release.

During the session, the discussants highlighted how Mojaffor Hossain transcends reality in his stories, skillfully blending the surreal and supernatural with truth and fiction. This unique approach sets him apart from other authors. The participants noted that these stories often feel like more than just narratives; readers may find themselves lost if they search for traditional plots, as Mojaffor presents his tales through a lens of both reality and surrealism. This dual perspective brings out society's cruelty, brutality, and savagery, depicted with sharp irony and metaphor.

The author attended the discussion on June 10, 2024 and shared insights into his writing journey. He also engaged with the participants, responding to their questions and providing deeper context to his work.

In June 2024, BRAC Bank's Reading Café members will read 'Kokhono Amar Maa'ke' by celebrity writer Anisul Hoque.