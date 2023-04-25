BRAC Bank Reading Cafe discusses Ahmed Sofa's 'Alatchakra'

BRAC Bank Reading Cafe members discussed the famous liberation war-based novel 'Alatchakra' by Bangladesh's renowned author Ahmed Sofa.

This reading circle was formed by a group of book enthusiasts within the organisation who wanted to promote a love of literature and encourage collaboration and critical thinking among their coworkers, reads a press release.

This was the second book the members of this reading circle have discussed.

The creation of this book club aligns with BRAC Bank's commitment to fostering personal and professional growth and improving work culture. According to Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, this initiative will provide individuals with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of different perspectives and ideas in literature and promote intellectual curiosity.

Each month, the BRAC Bank Reading Cafe members read one book and come together to discuss various aspects of it. In May, they will read Indian author Bibhutibhusan Bandyopabhyay's 'Adarsha Hindu Hotel' and discuss it at their next gathering.