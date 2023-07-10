BRAC Bank to provide payment gateway solutions to Gold Kinen

BRAC Bank will provide customised payment gateway solutions to Gold Kinen Technologies Ltd, the country's first hallmarked and certified 22 Karat Gold App, where users can buy, store, sell, gift and collect gold at their doorstep in the form of international standard bars and coins.

The two parties recently signed an agreement to this end, according to a press statement.

The agreement will enable Gold Kinen to accept payments using VISA and MasterCard through its mobile app, available at Google PlayStore and Apple App Store.

The partnership enables Gold Kinen to benefit from seamless transactions through cards with faster processing time using BRAC Bank's state-of-the-art Online Merchant Service Portal.

Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank, and Kamran Sunjoy Rahman, co-founder and chief executive officer, Gold Kinen Technologies Ltd, signed the signed agreements on behalf of their respective organisations at the signing ceremony held in the bank's head office in Dhaka on June 26, 2023.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking, Khairuddin Ahmed, Head of Merchant Acquiring, Retail Banking, BRAC Bank; and Rafatul Bari Labib, founder and chief commercial officer, and Atef Hasan, founder and chief financial officer, Gold Kinen Technologies Ltd, were also present along with other senior officials of both organisations.