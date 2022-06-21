Brac Bank to provide exclusive banking services to Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 05:00 pm

Brac Bank to provide exclusive banking services to Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 05:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA).

Under the agreement, Brac Bank will provide exclusive banking services to 11,000 marine engineers and officers of the association. This is the only registered association for seafaring officers in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Capt Golam Mohiuddin Quadrey, vice president of BMMOA and AKM Tareq, regional head, Dhaka Central and Rajshahi Region of BRAC Bank signed the agreement at the bank's Gulshan Branch on 22 May 2022. 

Treasurer of BMMOA Md Ali Hosain, Head of Branch Governance and Regional Head Ali Talukder, Head of Payments and Transactions Abu Taher Mridha, and Area Head, Gulshan Branch, BRAC Bank, Md Arifuzzaman were present at the signing ceremony. 

