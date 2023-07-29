BRAC Bank to provide exclusive banking service to freight forwarders

29 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has signed a trailblazing partnership with the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) to accelerate growth and innovation in the freight forwarding industry, said a press release.

Committed to providing smart and comprehensive banking solutions, BRAC Bank has recently signed an agreement with BAFFA to offer exclusive Transaction Banking services. The contract encompasses customized banking features, including the pioneering internet banking platform for corporate customers, CORPnet. This pioneering step is set to transform how freight forwarders conduct their banking transactions, thus further driving the industry's growth.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank, and Nurul Amin, Vice President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association signed the agreement at BRAC Bank's Head Office in Dhaka on July 23, 2023.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank; Kabir Ahmed, President, BAFFA; and its Board of Directors graced the event with their presence. Senior members from both organizations also attended this landmark ceremony.

The freight forwarding industry is essential to Bangladesh's import and export business, contributing significantly to the national economy. BAFFA, with its vast member base of more than 1,129 freight forwarders, has facilitated international trade in the country.

This collaboration underscores BRAC Bank's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and efficiency in the banking sector. It highlights the bank's commitment to supporting sectors critical to national economic growth, like freight forwarding, by tailoring their banking services to better fit their unique requirements.

The partnership between BRAC Bank and BAFFA is set to steer the freight forwarding industry towards unprecedented growth and set a benchmark for the future of business banking in Bangladesh, reads the media release.

