BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to Blue-Wealth Assets

Corporates

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:38 pm

BRAC Bank Limited and Blue-Wealth Assets Limited have signed a Custodial Services Agreement.

This agreement enables BRAC Bank Limited to provide custodial services to Blue-Wealth Assets to operate 'Blue-Wealth 1st Balanced Fund', a new open-ended mutual fund. 

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking at BRAC Bank Limited; and Md Tajul Islam, managing director and CEO of Blue-Wealth Assets Limited; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 28 April. 

Khan Muhammad Faisol, senior manager; and Md Azmul Hasan Jahid, associate relationship manager from the Transaction Banking team of BRAC Bank Limited, and Sohel Hoque, chief compliance officer; and Mubashir Ahmed, manager at Operations & Fund Management of Blue-Wealth Assets Limited; were also present at the ceremony.

BRAC Bank

