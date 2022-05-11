BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to Blue-Wealth Assets

BRAC Bank Limited and Blue-Wealth Assets Limited have signed a Custodial Services Agreement.

This agreement enables BRAC Bank Limited to provide custodial services to Blue-Wealth Assets to operate 'Blue-Wealth 1st Balanced Fund', a new open-ended mutual fund.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking at BRAC Bank Limited; and Md Tajul Islam, managing director and CEO of Blue-Wealth Assets Limited; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 28 April.

Khan Muhammad Faisol, senior manager; and Md Azmul Hasan Jahid, associate relationship manager from the Transaction Banking team of BRAC Bank Limited, and Sohel Hoque, chief compliance officer; and Mubashir Ahmed, manager at Operations & Fund Management of Blue-Wealth Assets Limited; were also present at the ceremony.