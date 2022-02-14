BRAC Bank to provide banking and financing services to internet service providers 

Corporates

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 06:01 pm

BRAC Bank to provide banking and financing services to internet service providers 

BRAC Bank Limited and Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) have joined hands to facilitate financing for entrepreneurs in internet service.

The partnership of the two organisations will enable easy access to finance to internet service providing companies as they strive for market expansion across the country. It will be a boost for the country's ISP sector as eligible members of ISPAB can now avail collateral-free loan through the bank's One-Stop-Service and transaction solutions from BRAC Bank. 

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME banking at BRAC Bank; and Md Emdadul Hoque, president of ISPAB; signed an agreement to this effect at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 9 February 9. 

Commenting on the agreement, Syed Abdul Momen said, "We hope with this easy access to finance facility, the ISP companies will be able to scale up their operations and ensure internet service across the country. We are pleased to form this partnership with ISPAB which we believe would pave the way for a phenomenal growth in the sector." 

ISPAB President Md Emdadul Hoque said, "ICT entrepreneurs are bringing in new innovation and injecting dynamism in the economy. They are complementing the government's vision of Digital Bangladesh by spreading internet network throughout the country. With this banking and financing facilities from BRAC Bank, we will now be able to expand broadband network and serve customers across the country."

Alomgir Hossain, head of small business, east; Biplab Kumar Biswas, head of underwriting, small business; Azizul Hoq, head of business transformation and products; Adnaan Jamilee, head of e-commerce and ICT financing; Kayser Hasan, senior manager, business transformation and products at BRAC Bank, and Nazmul Karim Bhuiyan, secretary general; Mahmud Shahed, executive director, ISPAB; were also present at the signing ceremony.
 

BRAC Bank / ISPAB

