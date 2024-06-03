BRAC Bank Premium Banking Plus customers to enjoy exclusive benefits at Sheraton Dhaka

BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with The Sheraton Dhaka to offer exclusive privileges for its Premium Banking Plus customers.

The agreement will enable all Premium Banking Plus customers to enjoy exciting complimentary benefits from Sheraton Dhaka on birthdays, anniversaries, festive events, and more throughout the year, reads a press release.

Sheraton Dhaka is a premium business hotel under the Marriott International chain. Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC is the leading hospitality Management Company, the owning company of The Sheraton Dhaka, and the pioneer of establishing Five-Star hotels in the private sector.

The agreement with The Sheraton Dhaka was signed at BRAC Bank's Head Office in Dhaka on May 15, 2024. The formal agreement signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Md. Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Branch Distribution Network; Mehruba Reza, Head of Premium Banking, TARA and Agami Products; Ashraful Alam, Head of Alliances of BRAC Bank.

From Sheraton Dhaka's end, Md Shakawath Hossain, CEO, Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC (The owning Company of The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka & HANSA – A Premium Residence); Mamunur Rahman Shumon, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Westin Dhaka, and In-Charge of Sales & Marketing - Sheraton Dhaka; Askantar Raju, Cluster Director of Sales – The Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka; and other distinguished officials from both organizations were also present.

As part of introducing exciting propositions for its special segment, BRAC Bank has partnered with such a renowned brand and is exploring more potential scopes to bring even more lucrative offers for its valued customers.

BRAC Bank goes above and beyond to ensure its Premium Banking customers enjoy exclusive benefits tailored to meet their banking needs. It ensures that its Premium Banking customers receive nothing short of exceptional service and exclusive privileges that exceed their expectations.