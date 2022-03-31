Brac Bank posts Tk555 crore profit after tax in FY2021

Highlights of the bank's FY 2021 performance:

Earnings per share increased to Tk3.98 on a standalone basis in 2021 from Tk3.26

Return on equity (RoE) increased by 31 bps to 11.00% in 2021 compared to 10.69% in the previous year, substantiating excellent use of shareholders' funds

Return on assets (RoA) improved to 1.31% in 2021 compared to 1.19% in 2020 indicating enhanced profitability in relation to its total assets

Loan portfolio witnessed a solid 18% YoY growth, recording a significant jump compared to 3% growth in 2020

Deposits continued to grow at pace, registering a 9% YoY, reflecting growing customer confidence

The bank's net asset value (NAV) per share raised to Tk39.09 from Tk33.38 in 2020

CASA deposits constituted 57% of the total deposit mix, up from 54% in the preceding year, showing expansion in our low-cost fund base and demonstrated strong liquidity position

Total revenue increased by 15% in 2021 compared to 2020 mainly for effectively managing cost of deposits and borrowings even though there was a pressure from lending rate cap

Despite large investments in technology and people, total operating costs increased by only 6% compared to 2020, reflecting a 9% positive JAWS

The bank's NPL was 3.90% in 2021, as compared to 2.93% in 2020, mainly reflecting pandemic stress and conservative provisioning

Brac Bank has posted strong financial results for FY2021 shrugging off the impact of the pandemic.

The bank registered a Net Profit After-Tax (NPAT) of Tk555 crore with a growth of 22% compared to NPAT in 2020 on standalone financials.

Consolidated financials, i.e., with all its subsidiaries, reflected an NPAT of Tk465 crore with a year on year (YoY) increase of 15%. The lower NPAT in consolidated financials mainly reflect the losses incurred by bKash as it continues to invest heavily in customer acquisition and market share growth in the MFS fintech market.

In a virtual earnings disclosure event on Wednesday (30 March), the bank's earnings for the FY2021 were announced along with other financial and operational achievements.

Local and foreign investment analysts, portfolio managers and capital market experts joined the event, broadcast live on social media for the bank's stakeholders, reads a press release.

Brac Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain, DMD and Chief Financial Officer M Masud Rana FCA, DMD and Chief Operating Officer Md Sabbir Hossain, DMD and Head of Corporate banking Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of SME Syed Abdul Momen, Head of Retail banking Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Treasury and FIs Md Shaheen Iqbal, Head of Credit Risk Management Ahmed Rashid Joy and Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque presented the financial results, operational achievements, bank's strength and outlined the bank's strategic focus for the future.

Commenting on the financial results of FY2021, Brac Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Selim RF Hussain elaborated: "Brac Bank's 2021 results show that the bank is agile and resilient and has already stepped onto a strong growth path. Our sustainable banking and customer experience-based business strategies have served us well."

"Our 2021 performance, despite the unprecedented environmental challenges, indicate that the bank is much stronger today, than it was two years ago when the pandemic started. I want to thank the talented Brac Bank Team for their commitment, the board of directors for their continuous guidance and the Bangladesh Bank for their pro-active regulatory support. Brac bank is ready to step up to the next level", he added.

A Q/A session was conducted at the end of the disclosure event.

The details of the financial result are available on the Brac bank website: https://www.Bracbank.com/en/investor-relations#financialStatements