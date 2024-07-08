BRAC Bank partners with Manufarms for agricultural financing for poultry farmers

08 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 05:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has signed a partnership agreement with Manufarms, the proprietor of the integrated Poultry Management Mobile Application "Poultry Manager," to provide agricultural financing to poultry farmers through SME digital microloans.

This initiative aims to share experience and information, finance the poultry farmers affiliated with Manufarms, offer technological assistance to customers, enable food safety practices, and empower the financial sector with valuable data and knowledge to foster sustainable development. 

Both partners seek to create an ecosystem for MSMEs nationwide, such as marginal poultry farmers, by integrating technology and financial services. According to the bank's policies, BRAC Bank will provide financial services to Manufarms' listed poultry farmers. The project will initially launch in Mymensingh, Rajshahi, and Gopalganj, extending banking facilities to farmers and entrepreneurs in these areas.

The 'Poultry Manager' app, fully compliant with Poultry Blockchain and IoT devices, facilitates record-keeping and ensures traceability. It also assures food safety for customers by providing information on poultry feed details, vaccination, and necessary dates. With 5,000 active users, the app received the Smart Bangladesh Award 2023 from the prime minister.

At the event on June 23, 2024 at BRAC Bank's head office in Dhaka, senior management officials from BRAC Bank and Manufarms discussed the collaboration's scope and potential benefits for the poultry industry and marginal poultry farmers across Bangladesh.

From BRAC Bank, Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking, Tapos Kumar Roy, Head of MFI and Agriculture Finance, and Mohammed Jakirul Islam, Head of SME Strategy, Innovation & New Business, were present. From Manufarms, Muhammad Shahin, Co-founder and CEO, Alif Binte Shahin, Co-founder, and DSM Weazadul Islam, Manager, attended the ceremony.

