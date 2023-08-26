Brac Bank partners with Gram Unnayan Karma to help char farmers

Brac Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Gram Unnayan Karma (GUK) to support farmers living in remote char areas by enabling them to adopt high-value crops and develop markets for their agricultural produce.

As part of a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on the agriculture sector, Brac Bank and Gram Unnayan Karma will collaborate to provide farmers with modern technology and agricultural machinery, empowering them to enhance their harvests and generate higher incomes, said a press release.

Through this intervention, char-based farmers in Bogura can increase their income by expanding the cultivation of cash crops such as maize, jute, mustard, and green chilli, utilising state-of-the-art machinery.

The formal agreement signing ceremony took place at Brac Bank's head office on July 9, 2023. The agreement was signed by Md. Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & COO of Brac Bank, and Dr. Khondaker Alamgir Hossain, Executive Director of Gram Unnayan Karma.

The event was graced by distinguished attendees, including Dr. Md. Mahbub Alam, Senior Director, and Md. Rashidul Islam, Director (Social) of GUK, and Ekram Kabir, Head of Communications, and Tapos Kumar Roy, Head of MFI and Agriculture Finance at Brac Bank, along with other senior officials from both organisations.

Speaking about this transformative CSR initiative, Md. Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & COO of Brac Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Gram Unnayan Karma to boost the income of marginalised farmers in remote areas of the country. By empowering these farmers with modern machinery and advanced agricultural methods, we aim to develop sustainable markets and positively impact their livelihoods."

Hossain further emphasised Brac Bank's unwavering commitment to contributing to the real economy, especially the agriculture sector. The bank remains dedicated to investing its CSR funds in initiatives that create a lasting and meaningful impact on the well-being of people and society while also upholding sustainability principles.

This partnership between Brac Bank and Gram Unnayan Karma signifies a significant step towards inclusive economic development and progress in the char areas of Bangladesh. By providing farmers with access to modern technology and support, the collaboration aims to foster prosperity, growth, and self-sufficiency in the region's agricultural landscape.