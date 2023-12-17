BRAC Bank partners with BFDS to empower freelancers

BRAC Bank and Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) have partnered to ensure easy and smooth banking services to freelancing professionals of the country.

BRAC Bank and BFDS, the forum that facilitates works and ventures of the freelancer community, signed an agreement, a collaboration that reflects strong commitment of the two organisations to the promising freelancing industry.

Under this partnership, BRAC Bank will provide faster onboarding and banking services as BRAC Bank and BFDS will be linked through API connectivity for key verifications.

The bank will engage dedicated officials to cater to banking needs of the members of BFDS. The two organisations will host engagement sessions to create awareness and find new ways to uplift the promising sector.

BRAC Bank has long been a partner of the freelancing forum, facilitating smooth banking services by introducing Freelancer Matrix Visa Debit Cards.

Dr Tanjiba Rahman, chairman, BFDS; Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, and Mahiul Islam, head of retail banking, BRAC Bank, and senior officials of BFDS and BRAC Bank were present at the agreement signing ceremony office in Dhaka on 29 November, 2023.

Commenting on this partnership, Selim RF Hussain, said: "We believe the freelancing sector holds immense potential for our economy. That's why we have partnered with BFDS to provide tailor-made banking services to its members. This is an important partnership for us as we want to play an active role in making Bangladesh a global freelancer hub and contribute significantly to boosting foreign exchange earnings. We will continue to explore new ways to cater to the evolving needs of the freelancers."

This collaboration marks a significant step in BRAC Bank's commitment to supporting the thriving freelance sector in Bangladesh that reflects the bank's unwavering commitment to financial inclusion.

By leveraging BFDS's expertise and resources, BRAC Bank aims to provide tailored financial solutions and services specifically catering to the needs of freelancers, fostering their growth and contributing to the national economy