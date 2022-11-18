Brac Bank participates in career & education fest at BUP

Brac Bank has taken part in the Career and Education Fest at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), sensitising the students on their career planning.

The university organised the 7th edition of the Career & Education Fest during 1-3 November.

The fest aims to provide career guidance to fresh graduates given the competitive job market.

Brac Bank often participates in university career events to sensitise the graduating students to the bank's experts on different subjects and help students better prepare for the job market through interactive career advice.

As a private commercial bank in Bangladesh having 7,800 employees, Brac Bank is one of the top employers in the banking sector.

Being an employer of choice, Brac Bank recruits the best talent, upskills them and helps them progress on the career ladder, reads a press release.

At the Career & Education Fest on 2 November, Managing Director & CEO of Brac Bank Selim RF Hussain conducted a session titled "Brac Bank as an Employer of Choice" where he elaborated on the opportunity the bank provides to its people to grow as a corporate professional and realise full potential.

Akhteruddin Mahmood, head of the bank's Human Resources, conducted a session on "Prepare yourself for a Great Career" where he shared tips with the students for building a successful career.

Prof Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, pro-vice chancellor; Brig Gen Md Moazzem Hossain, dean, Faculty of Business Studies; Lt Col Mohammad Khalid Ahmed, chairman, Department of Business Administration-General; Lecturer Sadman Kabir, moderator, BUP Career Club; Bangladesh University of Professionals; and Rishad Hossain, head of Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding; Ahmad Imtiaz Sobhan, senior manager, Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding; Brac Bank, were also present.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, said, "Brac Bank is one of the leading employers in the banking sector of Bangladesh. Over the years, the bank has become a home to the talents of the banking sector. Brac Bank has emerged as the employer of choice thanks to its people-care initiatives, work environment, ethics, transparency, brand value and good corporate governance."

"We have come to BUP with a promise of helping its graduates flourish to their full potential and build a bright career. Our Young Leadership Programme is the best in the banking industry, providing intensive training and fast-track career progression. Moreover, working in a values-based bank helps its people contribute to the country's socio-economic progress," he added.