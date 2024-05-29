BRAC Bank organizes CareerTalk at Bangladesh Agricultural University

BRAC Bank has organized a career talk at Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh to make students aware of career planning and job market preparation.

This event was part of a larger initiative where BRAC Bank conducts career talks at various universities to help graduating students prepare for the job market through interactive career consultation sessions. As a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with more than 8,000 coworkers, BRAC Bank is a top recruiter in the banking sector. The bank aspires to attract the best talent, enhance their skills, and support their career growth, reads a press release.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking; Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of Human Resources, Bank, spoke at the career talk held at Syed Nazrul Islam Conference Hall on 9 May, 2024.

Syed Abdul Momen said: "BRAC Bank is one of the leading employers in Bangladesh's banking sector. Over the years, the bank has become a home to the talents of the banking sector. BRAC Bank has emerged as the employer of choice thanks to its people-care initiatives, work environment, ethics, transparency, brand value and good corporate governance."

"We have come to the country's esteemed agricultural university with a promise of helping its graduates flourish to their full potential and build a bright career. Our Young Leaders programme is the best in the banking industry, providing intensive training and fast-track career progression.

Moreover, working in a values-based bank helps its people contribute to the country's socio-economic development," he added.

Akhteruddin Mahmood elaborated on the opportunity the bank provides to its people to grow as corporate professionals and realize their full potential. He said, "As the Head of HR, I see our bank as more than just an institution. It's an institution where the potential of every coworker is valued.

We're committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity, continuous learning, and professional development."

From Bangladesh Agricultural University, Professor Dr. Abdul Awal, Vice chancellor (In charge); Dr. Md. Rafiqul Islam Sarder, President, Teachers' Association; Dr. Khandaker Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology; Dr. Mohammad Nasir Uddin, President, Bangladesh Agricultural University Career Club; played a pivotal role in the event's success. From BRAC Bank, Nazrul Islam, Head of Small Business (South); Rishad Hossain, Head of Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding; also attended the programme.

