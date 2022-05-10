BRAC Bank organises workshop on financing solutions, insurance facilities for cattle farming  

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 03:58 pm

BRAC Bank organised an awareness workshop for its sales team in Chattogram on livestock financing and insurance facilities for the cattle-farming entrepreneurs. 

The workshop was meant for training its field force about the benefits of the financing facility and how it can help the farmers expand their livestock venture, reads a press release.  

SM Alomgir Hossain, head of Small Business, East; Biplab Kumar Biswas, head of Underwriting, Small Business, (North and South); Md Ariful Islam, head of Underwriting, Small Business, (South); Mesbah Uddin Muntassir, Senior HR Business Partner, SME, Legal and Recovery; and SM Saiful Islam, head of Agricultural Finance of BRAC Bank, attended the workshop while Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking; joined it virtually. 

The bank's regional head, territory managers, area credit managers, business development managers of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari participated in the workshop held at Well Park Hotel in Chattogram on 2 April. Tasvir Ahmed, AVP; and Ariful Islam; AVP; of Green Delta Insurance, were also present. 

Earlier BRAC Bank partnered with Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, Swisscontact, the Embassy of Switzerland, Microinsurance Market Development Programme (BMMDP/Surokkha) to launch the Livestock insurance services for the livestock farmers in the rural areas. The project will facilitate 600 farmers with unique cattle outreach of 1,600.

To ensure financial viability and long-term sustainability of this delicate business, BRAC Bank & Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, supported by Swisscontact earlier, organised a series of awareness programmes to disseminate knowledge of efficient farming among cattle farmers. The bank organised the staff awareness workshop in Dinajpur as well. 

This insurance coverage will boost the country's cattle-rearing sector and encourage more people to start farming commercially on a bigger scale, creating employment and alleviating poverty.

 

