Brac Bank organises workshop on digital entrepreneurial skills for women

Brac Bank women banking segment TARA has organised a workshop for women f-commerce entrepreneurs.

As many as 73 advancing entrepreneurs participated in the daylong workshop titled "Master the Digital Entrepreneurial Skills" on 11 March at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

The workshop was organised in light of the growth of f-commerce in Bangladesh and an increasing number of women venturing into the field.

The training aimed to facilitate women entrepreneurs in developing their entrepreneurial and managerial skills to help them expand and sustain online businesses.

According to the media release, the up-and-coming entrepreneurs were imparted with the knowledge and practical skills on digital marketing, access to the online marketplace, and international market mechanisms from industry experts.

Samir Muhammad Korban, head of Business, Beatnik Digital, conducted a 'Digital Marketing Know-how' session.

Abul Hasnat Shohag, Business Development lead and manager, conducted the 'Access to Online Marketplace' session.

Kazi ABM Bashir, head of Trade Operations, Brac Bank, conducted the final session on 'Access to International Market Mechanism'.

Two successful entrepreneurs, Rehana Akter, owner of Clay Image, and Zerin Tasnim Khan, founder of 6 Yards Story, shared their journey.

Inaugurating the workshop as chief guest, Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking, Brac Bank, said, "Brac Bank TARA always comes up with capacity-building initiatives for the women business owners providing them with vital know-how on business, efficiently. In the face of changing business landscape and the rise of f-commerce, budding entrepreneurs need the right skillsets and tools to run their businesses efficiently. We think this training will provide necessary skillsets which would help the businesswomen expand and accelerate growth."

"This particular training is timely as f-commerce is growing and has immense potential for women entrepreneurs to flourish. TARA will always help the entrepreneurs excel in the emerging business frontiers and continue to organise such initiatives as part of its capacity development and networking activities," he continued.

A diverse group of women business owners representing online platforms, community and institutions such Pop of Color, HerWill, Shreya BD, WE, SME Foundation, A2i, TARA SME clients took part in the training.

The platform initiators and directors Tinker Jannat Meem, Shegufta Ghani, Sanzida Chowdhury Swarna, Imana Haque Jyoti were also present to share their visions.

Mehruba Reza, head, Women Banking Segment TARA; and Khadija Mariam, head of Women Entrepreneur Cell; Brac Bank, were also present.