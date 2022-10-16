Brac Bank organises fire-safety drill

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 04:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank conducted a fire safety and emergency evacuation drill at its head office in Dhaka on 13 October in collaboration with the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, to ensure workplace safety and security.

The officials of the fire service trained the people of the bank about the use of fire extinguishing system, first aid and shared knowledge about the practices in firefighting and safety procedure, said a press release.

Commenting on the safety initiative, Brigadier General Tushar Kanti Chakma (Retd), head of General Services, said, "At Brac Bank, we believe our human resources are our biggest assets. Their safety and security are of utmost priority to us. We always remain alert to ensure the safety and security of our people at the workplace. We believe such drills can save lives during a crisis. That's why we regularly conduct fire drills in all our offices across the country."

According to the media release, as a values-based organisation, Brac Bank prioritises its human resources' well-being and regularly arranges fire drill exercises in all its establishments as a part of its commitment to workplace safety and security.

