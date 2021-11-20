BRAC Bank organises fire drill at HQ

Corporates

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:34 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank organises fire drill at HQ

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BRAC Bank, in association with the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, conducted a fire safety and emergency evacuation drill at its head office in Dhaka on 28 October. 

The drill was arranged as a part of the continuous effort to ensure workplace safety and security for its people, said a press release.

The officials of the Fire Service trained the people of the bank about the use of fire extinguishing systems and first while sharing knowledge about the best practices in firefighting and safety procedure. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Brigadier General Tushar Kanti Chakma (Retd), Head of General Services, said "At BRAC Bank, we believe our human resources are our biggest assets. Their safety and security are of utmost priority to us. We always remain alert for ensuring safety and security for our people at the workplace. We believe such drills can save lives during a crisis. That's why we conduct fire drills in all our offices across the country regularly."

"It is encouraging to see that our employees take part in the drill spontaneously and show keenness to learn life-saving tips of firefighting from the senior officials of the Fire Department. The drill will be replicated in the offices across the country in phases," he added.

Fire Service and Civil Defence / Fire Service / BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka