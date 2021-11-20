BRAC Bank organises fire drill at HQ

BRAC Bank, in association with the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, conducted a fire safety and emergency evacuation drill at its head office in Dhaka on 28 October.

The drill was arranged as a part of the continuous effort to ensure workplace safety and security for its people, said a press release.

The officials of the Fire Service trained the people of the bank about the use of fire extinguishing systems and first while sharing knowledge about the best practices in firefighting and safety procedure.

Brigadier General Tushar Kanti Chakma (Retd), Head of General Services, said "At BRAC Bank, we believe our human resources are our biggest assets. Their safety and security are of utmost priority to us. We always remain alert for ensuring safety and security for our people at the workplace. We believe such drills can save lives during a crisis. That's why we conduct fire drills in all our offices across the country regularly."

"It is encouraging to see that our employees take part in the drill spontaneously and show keenness to learn life-saving tips of firefighting from the senior officials of the Fire Department. The drill will be replicated in the offices across the country in phases," he added.