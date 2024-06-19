BRAC Bank organises CAREERtalk at BIBM

BRAC Bank has organised a CAREERtalk event at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) in Mirpur.

The event aimed to prepare students for the job market and enhance their career planning skills.

This event was part of a larger initiative where BRAC Bank conducts career talks at various universities. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to talent acquisition, as we strive to attract the best and brightest minds to our team. As a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with more than 8,000 coworkers, BRAC Bank is a top recruiter in the banking sector.

Ahmed Rashid Joy, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer; Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of Human Resources; and Rishad Hossain, Head of Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding from BRAC Bank, spoke at the CAREERtalk event held at the BIBM Auditorium on May 16, 2024.

Ahmed Rashid Joy emphasized BRAC Bank's leadership in the banking sector, stating, "BRAC Bank has established itself as a preferred employer in Bangladesh's banking industry. Our commitment to fostering a supportive work environment, upholding strong ethical standards, and promoting good corporate governance has made us a home to the sector's top talents."

"BRAC Bank aspires to attract the best talent, enhance their skills, and support their career growth, thereby contributing to the country's socio-economic development," he continued.

Akhteruddin Mahmood highlighted the opportunities available at BRAC Bank, saying, "At BRAC Bank, we view our institution as more than just a workplace. It's a community where every coworker's potential is recognized and nurtured, and everyone is given equal opportunity to flourish and excel professionally and personally. We are dedicated to creating a culture of inclusivity, continuous learning, and professional development,"

The event was graced by notable figures from BIBM, including Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General; Md. Nehal Ahmed, Director, DSBM; and Md. Abul Hashem, Director (Admin & Accounts), BIBM & Director, Bangladesh Bank.