BRAC Bank organises branch managers' convention 2023

BRAC Bank organised a branch managers convention to determine its management strategy and formulate the branch banking business plan for 2023 and beyond.

The two-day convention focused on aligning the branch leaders with a long-term business strategy of the bank, capitalising on market opportunities and finding ways to provide a delightful banking experience to BRAC Bank customers, said a press release.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain inaugurated the conference at BRAC CDM in Savar, Dhaka, on 29 January.

Deputy Managing Director (DMD) & CFO M Masud Rana, DMD & COO Md Sabbir Hossain, DMD & Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen, DMD & CAMLCO Chowdhury Moinul Islam, DMD & Head of Treasury & FIs Md Shaheen Iqbal, and Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque were present along with all the branch managers, sub-branch managers, business heads and other senior officials.