BRAC Bank organises branch managers' convention 2023

Corporates

Press Release
18 February, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 08:03 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank organises branch managers' convention 2023

Press Release
18 February, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 08:03 pm

BRAC Bank organised a branch managers convention to determine its management strategy and formulate the branch banking business plan for 2023 and beyond.

The two-day convention focused on aligning the branch leaders with a long-term business strategy of the bank, capitalising on market opportunities and finding ways to provide a delightful banking experience to BRAC Bank customers, said a press release.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain inaugurated the conference at BRAC CDM in Savar, Dhaka, on 29 January.

Deputy Managing Director (DMD) & CFO M Masud Rana, DMD & COO Md Sabbir Hossain, DMD & Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen, DMD & CAMLCO Chowdhury Moinul Islam, DMD & Head of Treasury & FIs Md Shaheen Iqbal, and Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque were present along with all the branch managers, sub-branch managers, business heads and other senior officials.

BRAC Bank / Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

11h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

13h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

5h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

11h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

2d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike