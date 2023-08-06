Brac Bank organises agent banking meet of Brahmanbaria region

Brac Bank organises agent banking meet of Brahmanbaria region

Brac Bank organised the Agent Banking Meet of its Brahmanbaria Region on Saturday (5 August). 

It was a view exchange programme among valued agent partners, SME, branch and agent banking teams, according to a press release.

They discussed industry scenarios, field-level experience, challenges and ways to overcome them at the interactive session held at a local hotel in Brahmanbaria on 13 July. 

Head of Alternate Banking Channels Nazmur Rahim, Head of Agent Banking Md. Nazmul Hasan, Regional Coordinator of Agent Banking, Sylhet Region Mahabubul Alam, Brahmanbaria Branch Manager Kamrul Hasan, Kosba Branch Manager M Sujat Ali and the officials of Agent Banking Department attended the conference. 

BRAC Bank has become the fastest-growing Agent Banking network with more than 1,000 outlets covering all 64 districts of the country. BRAC Bank aims to emerge as the leader in the Agent Banking space to serve the unbanked people in the country's remote areas.

