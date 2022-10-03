Brac Bank organises agent banking conference in Sylhet region

Brac Bank has organised the Agent Banking Conference of its Sylhet region.

The conference was organised to formulate a roadmap as the bank moves forward with the rapid network expansion drive of the alternate banking channel across the country.

Agent Partners, Agent Field Officers, Agent Relationship Officers and officials of Branch Network and SME Banking exchanged views.

They discussed industry scenarios, field-level experience, challenges and ways to overcome them at the daylong conference held at Brac Learning Centre in Sreemangal on 25 September, reads a press release.

At the ceremony, they vowed to continue the concerted efforts to scale up the Agent Banking Network to bring the unbanked people under a financial umbrella and contribute to financial inclusion and national development.

Head of Alternate Banking Channels Nazmur Rahim, Head of Agent Banking Md Nazmul Hasan, Regional Head, Sylhet, Distribution Network Rezaur Rahman, Regional Head, Sylhet, SME Banking Anwarul Islam and the officials of the Agent Banking department attended the conference.

The agent partners and bank officials were awarded for their outstanding performance for business growth, the release adds.

With a humble beginning in October 2018, Brac Bank has become the fastest-growing Agent Banking network with 800 outlets covering all 64 districts of the country.

Brac Bank aims to emerge as the leader in the Agent Banking space to serve the unbanked people in the country's remote areas.