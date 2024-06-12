BRAC Bank organised an interactive event on Market Mechanics and Technical Strategies with Bourse Game: FX & fixed income

The two-day event took place in Habiganj, Sylhet, from May 31 to June 01, 2024. FX and Fixed Income Dealers from 48 banks in the industry attended the event.

The event included an FX Bourse Game, where participants traded in a simulated environment with the help of BRAC Bank's 'Electra' - the only FX trading platform by a domestic bank in the banking industry. Electra provides streaming two-way pricing for major currency pairs to partner banks.

During the event, Md Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Treasury & FI, BRAC Bank, conducted a session on Local and Global Market Outlook, where he highlighted the current challenges and opportunities in the local and global markets. Interest rate and exchange rate projections were also discussed.

Mohammad Humayun Rashid, CMT, discussed effective patterns, charts, and trends for effective FX trading in the session on technical strategies.

Md Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, thanked all the participants and emphasised the importance of partnership amongst the banks to move toward market development. He mentioned that collaboration among banks is imperative to meet the challenges and demands of the modern banking industry while remaining dynamic enough to evolve with the changes in the global market.

The best-performing banks were awarded at the end of the program.