Brac Bank opens sub-branches in Rajshahi, Natore 

Brac Bank has recently introduced two new sub-branches in Laxmipur of Rajshahi and Bonpara in Natore districts.

This addition to the bank's network of branches will offer everyday banking services to customers in these areas and the existing branches, reads a press release.

Brac Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam inaugurated the sub-branches on 9 April.

AKM Tareq, the Senior Zonal Head of the Distribution Network, and other senior officials of the bank's Distribution Network were also present.

With the launch of these sub-branches, business and individual customers in Laxmipur and Bonpara will have access to modern banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, pension scheme deposits, fund transfers using EFTN and RTGS, remittance services, utility bill payments, credit cards, student loans, consumer loans, debit card and cheque book processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments, and more, except for foreign exchange services.

Brac Bank introduced the sub-branch betwork in 2022 as part of its multi-channel distribution strategy, aiming to bring the best banking services to customers across the country. The Sub-Branch operations are authorized by the Bangladesh Bank.