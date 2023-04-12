Brac Bank opens sub-branches in Rajshahi, Natore 

Corporates

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 04:40 pm

Related News

Brac Bank opens sub-branches in Rajshahi, Natore 

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 04:40 pm

Brac Bank has recently introduced two new sub-branches in Laxmipur of Rajshahi and Bonpara in Natore districts. 

This addition to the bank's network of branches will offer everyday banking services to customers in these areas and the existing branches, reads a press release. 

Brac Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam inaugurated the sub-branches on 9 April.

AKM Tareq, the Senior Zonal Head of the Distribution Network, and other senior officials of the bank's Distribution Network were also present.

With the launch of these sub-branches, business and individual customers in Laxmipur and Bonpara will have access to modern banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, pension scheme deposits, fund transfers using EFTN and RTGS, remittance services, utility bill payments, credit cards, student loans, consumer loans, debit card and cheque book processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments, and more, except for foreign exchange services.

Brac Bank introduced the sub-branch betwork in 2022 as part of its multi-channel distribution strategy, aiming to bring the best banking services to customers across the country. The Sub-Branch operations are authorized by the Bangladesh Bank.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

4h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

18h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

1h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

6h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

21h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format