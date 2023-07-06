BRAC Bank opens sub-branch in Jashore's Jhikargacha 

06 July, 2023, 10:25 pm
06 July, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has recently opened a new sub-branch at Jhikargacha in Jashore, said a press release. 

The sub-branch is strategically located on Jhikargacha-Benapole Main Road and will offer everyday banking services to customers in the commercially important area close to Benapole Land Port. 

The inauguration of the sub-branch took place on 12 June, at Korban Market in Jhikargacha and was officiated by Md. Mahiul Islam, the Head of Retail Banking at BRAC Bank. 

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; S M Emdadul Haque, Regional Head, Dhaka Southeast and Khulna Region; and Kazi Shakil Akhtar, Cluster & Branch Manager, Jashore Branch; and senior officials of the bank's Distribution Network were also present.

With the launch of the sub-branch, business and individual customers in Jhikargacha will have access to modern banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, pension scheme deposits, fund transfers using EFTN and RTGS, remittance services, utility bill payments, credit cards, student loans, consumer loans, debit card and cheque book processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments, and more, except for foreign exchange services. 

BRAC Bank introduced the Sub-Branch Network in 2022 as part of its multi-channel distribution strategy, aiming to bring the best banking services to customers across the country. The Sub-Branch operations are authorised by the Bangladesh Bank.

Establishing these sub-branches is a testament to BRAC Bank's commitment to financial inclusion, expanding its reach and coverage in semi-urban and rural areas. The bank plans to rapidly expand its sub-branch network throughout the country in the coming years and aims to become a leader in this segment, reads the release.

 

