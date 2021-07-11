Brac Bank opens new branch at Karwan Bazar

Brac Bank, a pioneer in the country's SME banking, has opened a new branch at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka to provide state-of-the-art banking services for customers.

The new branch locates at Borak Zahir Tower, an iconic landmark built just across the Saarc fountain circle, addressed 1, KaziNazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka.

The new branch promises to ensure fast and comfortable banking services to customers, said a press statement issued on Saturday.

The Karwan Bazar branch will also offer complete SME banking services to its SME clientele alongside its existing SME Service Center at Ali Bhaban, 92, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Karwan Bazar.

The branch also has an ATM and CDM booth to facilitate customers' alternate transactions.