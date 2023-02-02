Brac Bank opens Karwan Bazar branch in spacious new premises

Photo: PR

Brac Bank has opened its Karwan Bazar Branch in spacious new premises.

At the spacious new location, the branch will be able to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers, reads a press release.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, Brac Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in the capital on 26 January.

M Masud Rana, deputy managing director & CFO; Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of Branches; and senior officials were also present.

On this occasion, Selim RF Hussain, said, "As a member of the larger Brac family, Brac Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. Brac Bank's best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to business clients, and individual customers in the areas will have us as their bank partner in prosperity.

"With our enhanced presence in Karwan Bazar, people of the commercial area will enjoy the most modern and online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we promise a 'delightful customer experience' for people of the locality. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added.

With 187 SMEs/Krishi Branches and SME Service Centres, Brac Bank is one of Bangladesh's most significant banking networks.