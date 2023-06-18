BRAC Bank opens dedicated Agami Student Banking Centre at Pragati Sharani

Corporates

Press Release
18 June, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 08:30 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank opens dedicated Agami Student Banking Centre at Pragati Sharani

Press Release
18 June, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 08:30 pm
BRAC Bank opens dedicated Agami Student Banking Centre at Pragati Sharani

BRAC Bank has launched another dedicated Agami Student Banking Centre at Pragati Sharani in Dhaka.

Having a spacious place and suitable ambience, the centre will provide a delightful banking experience to the students, reads a press release. 

The students and their guardians will get a one-stop service for all their banking requirements, such as opening a zero-fee savings account, a loan for higher education, student file service for sending tuition fees abroad, a credit card for study abroad purposes, and a Future Star Account. 

They can visit the lounge and get advice from expert officials on which solution to take from a wide range of options from Agami Student Banking proposition.  

M Masud Rana, deputy managing director & CFO of BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the centre at Icon Center, Pragati Sharani, Gulshan, Dhaka, on 14 June. 

Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of Branches; Mehruba Reza, head of Women Banking Segment 'TARA' & Agami-Student Banking Service, and senior officials of the bank were present. 

Commenting on the Student Banking Centre, Md Mahiul Islam said, "With this fully-fledged centre, the students can now avail all Student Banking services in the prime location, which is a hub of universities. Our first student banking centre was launched in Dhanmondi 27, Dhaka. After receiving positive responses from the students and encouraged by their feedback, we took the initiative to launch more dedicated Agami student banking centres.

"Since this area is surrounded by various universities, this centre will provide privileged services to students just starting their banking journey. We plan to open similar dedicated centres in other parts of the country."

Agami proposition brings a range of bundled solutions, including Agami personal loans, savings accounts, study-abroad credit cards, and student file services. By consulting with a team of expert Student Banking officers at the centre, students can select the services that best suit their requirements. The Agami proposition is aligned with the values of BRAC Bank, contributing to society by creating opportunities for education and helping individuals realise their full potential.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

7h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

11h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

3h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

3h | TBS Insight
War must end- African leaders tell Putin

War must end- African leaders tell Putin

50m | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline