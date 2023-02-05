Brac Bank opens Badda branch in new premises 

Corporates

Press Release
05 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 09:37 pm

Related News

Brac Bank opens Badda branch in new premises 

Press Release
05 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 09:37 pm
Brac Bank opens Badda branch in new premises 

Brac Bank has relocated its Badda branch to The Pearl Trade Center (PTC) on Progoti Shoroni Road in Badda. 

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, formally inaugurated the branch on 26 January, reads a press release.

Branch Head Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque and senior officials of the bank were also present.

Selim RF Hussain said, "As a member of the larger Brac family, Brac Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. Brac Bank's best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to business clients, and individual customers in the areas will have us as their bank partner in prosperity."

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

13h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

10h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

3h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

3h | TBS Entertainment
What you probably didn't know about CR7

What you probably didn't know about CR7

1h | TBS SPORTS
US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain