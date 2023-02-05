Brac Bank opens Badda branch in new premises 

Brac Bank has relocated its Badda branch to The Pearl Trade Center (PTC) on Progoti Shoroni Road in Badda.

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, formally inaugurated the branch on 26 January, reads a press release.

Branch Head Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque and senior officials of the bank were also present.

Selim RF Hussain said, "As a member of the larger Brac family, Brac Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. Brac Bank's best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to business clients, and individual customers in the areas will have us as their bank partner in prosperity."