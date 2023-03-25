BRAC Bank offers discounts at more than 1,000 outlets this Ramzan

BRAC Bank is offering amazing discounts at more than 1,000 partner outlets during this Ramzan.

The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy buy-one-get-four free (B1G4), buy-one-get-three free (B1G3), buy-one-get-two free (B1G2) and buy-one-get-one-free (B1G1) for Iftar/Sehri at prominent 5-star hotels and special discounts at dining places, lifestyle, Jewellery, airline tickets, hotel bookings, electronics, furniture, eCommerce purchase and many more. They will also avail of cashback on online transactions.

Customers will enjoy fantastic offers throughout Ramzan and until Eid day with more than 600 merchant partners covering 1,000 outlets, reads a press release.

All BRAC Bank cardholders will enjoy B1G4 free buffet iftar, dinner and sehri at Six Seasons Hotel during the first ten days of Ramzan and B1G3 free during the rest of Ramzan. In the following: Hotel Bengal Bluberry, Canary Park, Golden Tulip and The Way Dhaka, they will get B1G2 free. B1G1 is available at 60+ hotels and restaurants, including Sheraton Dhaka, The Westin Dhaka, Le Meridien Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Radisson Blu Dhaka, Chattogram, Renaissance Dhaka, Amari Dhaka, Holiday Inn, Lakeshore Gulshan & Banani, Hotel Sarina, Ascott Palace, Sparrows, Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, The Peninsula Chittagong, Hotel Agrabad, Hotel Grand Sylhet, Rose View Sylhet etc.

The diners will enjoy up to 35% discounts at 119 hotels and restaurants in major cities, including Palm View, Khazana Mithai, Banglar Mishti, Forest Lounge, Brews &Bites, Wellpark, Ambrosia, Regalo, Bar-B-Q Tonight etc.

Their cardholders can enjoy discounts of up to 30% at 203 lifestyle partner shops. Major lifestyle partners include Zaara Fashion Mall, Artisan, Astorion, Bishworang, Kay Kraft, Rang Bangladesh, Tangail Saree Kutir, Sailor, Festivibe, Woman's World etc. Moreover, cardholders will enjoy discounting of up to 70% at 35 renowned jewellery shops.

The press release also added that eCommerce purchasers with credit cards will enjoy up to 15% cash back at Aarong, Apex, Sailor, Chaldal, Domino's Pizza, KFC, Pizza Hut, Food panda, HungryNaki, Pickaboo, Paribahan.com, Shohagh Paribahan, Ryans IT and Star Tech till Eid day. The cardholders will also get a 25% discount at 44 E-commerce merchants from the first Ramzan till Eid day. Customers will enjoy up to 70% discount with 89 travel and airline partners, including Long Beach Hotel, Ocean Paradise, Momo Inn, Nazimgarh Resorts, BCDM, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US- Bangla Airlines, Novoair, GoZayaan, ShareTrip etc.

At electronics and furniture shops, the customers will enjoy 0% PayFlex for up to 36 months with renowned brands, including Transcom, Singer, Butterfly, Esquire, Rangs, M.K Electronics, Walton, Akhtar Furnishers, Otobi, and Hatil.

The cardholders can earn up to 5,000 bonus reward points on spending at selective shopping malls, hotels & resorts and parlours & saloons and up to Tk. 200 cashback on QR-based transactions through Astha.

About the offer, BRAC Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam said: "BRAC Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Ramzan and Eid offer cover all major categories to help our customers grandly celebrate this special religious festival - with their family and near and dear ones. Our debit and credit cards provide the best value proposition regarding privileges across multiple categories with 1,000 partners. We hope these offers will be exciting and rewarding to the customers throughout Ramzan."

The details of the offer can be learnt at the 24-hour call centre at 16221 and also at the bank's website – https://bracbank.com/Ramzan2023/.