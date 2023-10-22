BRAC Bank offers up to 50% discount at partner outlets on Durga Puja

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank is offering up to 50% discounts to its customers at partner outlets on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The big discounts at more than 300 renowned brand outlets bring delights to the customers as they celebrate the Durga Puja with joy and fervour. The offer is valid till October 25, 2023.

BRAC Bank customers can avail the discount on a wide range of products and services, including clothing, electronics, home appliances, food, and jewellery. Customers can also enjoy this discount on eCommerce purchases.

To avail of the discount, the customers simply need to use their BRAC Bank Credit or Debit card while shopping at the partner outlets.

Commenting on the fabulous offer, BRAC Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam said, "BRAC Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Durga Puja offer covers all major categories to help our customers grandly celebrate this special religious festival with their family, near and dear ones."

"Our debit and credit cards provide the best value proposition regarding privileges across multiple categories. We hope this offer will help our customers celebrate the festival with more joy and festivities," he added.