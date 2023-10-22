BRAC Bank offers up to 50% discount at partner outlets on Durga Puja

Corporates

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 08:41 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank offers up to 50% discount at partner outlets on Durga Puja

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 08:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank is offering up to 50% discounts to its customers at partner outlets on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The big discounts at more than 300 renowned brand outlets bring delights to the customers as they celebrate the Durga Puja with joy and fervour. The offer is valid till October 25, 2023.

BRAC Bank customers can avail the discount on a wide range of products and services, including clothing, electronics, home appliances, food, and jewellery. Customers can also enjoy this discount on eCommerce purchases.

To avail of the discount, the customers simply need to use their BRAC Bank Credit or Debit card while shopping at the partner outlets.

Commenting on the fabulous offer, BRAC Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam said, "BRAC Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Durga Puja offer covers all major categories to help our customers grandly celebrate this special religious festival with their family, near and dear ones."

"Our debit and credit cards provide the best value proposition regarding privileges across multiple categories. We hope this offer will help our customers celebrate the festival with more joy and festivities," he added.

 

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

5h | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

6h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

2h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

4h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

8h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

10h | Corporate Talks