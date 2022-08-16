Brac Bank observes National Mourning Day

Brac Bank has observed the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

The bank conducted a Dua Mahfil on Monday (15 August) on a virtual platform where its people from across the country prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of the great statesman, said a press release.

In his speech, the bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain touched upon Bangabandhu's lifelong movement for freedom of its people, love for the country and countrymen, his clarion call for independence in the March 7 historic speech and his vision for the economic development of the war-ravaged country. A visionary leader, his legacy and teaching will go beyond ages and generations.

The Board of Directors of Brac Bank adopted a condolence note resolution on National Mourning Day at 326th Board Meeting on Tuesday.

As part of the observance of National Mourning Day, the bank has taken up several activities throughout August, including tree plantation, feeding the destitute, keeping the national flag half-mast at head office, and commemorative banners at branches. The bank will conduct Dua Mahfil in each branch on Tuesday.