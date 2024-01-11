BRAC Bank now accepts Diners Club International® Cards & Discover® Cards

11 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
With this alliance with Discover Global Network, the global payments brand of Discover Financial Services, the cardholders of Diners Club Cards and Discover Cards will be able to use their card at payment points – POS of BRAC Bank.

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has collaborated with Discover® Global Network to accept world renowned Diners Club International® Cards and Discover® Cards.

With this alliance with Discover Global Network, the global payments brand of Discover Financial Services, the cardholders of Diners Club Cards and Discover Cards will be able to use their card at payment points – POS of BRAC Bank.

This will bring great payment and transaction convenience and benefits to the local and international cardholders as they can avail service at more than 8,000 POS terminals of BRAC Bank across lifestyle, hotel, restaurant, and travel. Discover Global Network has 25+ network alliances, including RuPay, which further opens acceptance to global cardholders.

BRAC Bank has plan to introduce Diners Club Credit Card in 2024 with a number of privileges for the cardholders. 

Commenting on the alliance with Discover Global Network, Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank, said: "We are delighted to partner with Discover Global Network accepting Diners Club International Cards & Discover Cards, which will provide a greater choice of payment options and seamless payment experience to valued cardholders."  

"As a customer-centric bank, we are committed to meet evolving needs of the customers in collaboration with international partners. Acceptance of Diners Club Cards and Discover Cards speaks of our network capability and business growth plan in cards business. It will be a stepping stone towards integrating with international payment brands and uplifting payment ecosystem in Bangladesh market. This is just beginning of our affiliation with Discover Global Network which will be broadened further with more exciting services for the customers."

Commenting on alliance with BRAC Bank, Chris Winter, Vice President of International Markets, Discover Global Network said, "By collaborating with BRAC Bank, we are helping to grow the payments ecosystem by offering choice and flexibility to customers in the Asia-Pacific region. This is part of our continued commitment to expand acceptance for customers around the world."

